Expect Snow In The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley for Tuesday from 10 AM until 10 PM. A Wind Advisory will also be in effect for the central San Joaquin valley from 1 PM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday.

West to northwest winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty-five to fifty mph.

Such gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving in the wind, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from Tuesday morning until late Friday Night. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park from 4 PM Tuesday until 4 AM Saturday.

The total significant and heavy snow accumulations will range from one to two feet between the 1,000 to 3,000 foot elevation. Two to three feet of snow accumulation is expected between 3,000 to 5,000 feet. Three to five feet of snow accumulation is possible above 5,000 feet.

Snowfall will occur with two main systems. There may be brief breaks between systems.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph below 3,000 feet, and up to seventy mph at the higher elevations. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as thirty below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times this week. The hazardous conditions will probably impact the morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.