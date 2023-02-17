Pop-Up Pinecrest Ice Rink Raises Public Safety Concerns

Unauthorized ice rink at Pinecrest View Photos

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest officials warn visitors to Pinecrest Lake to avoid using a pop-up skating rink, whose creator is unknown, out of an “overwhelming concern for public safety.”

Stanislaus National Forrest Supervisor Jason Kuiken advised, “Growing up in Wisconsin, I spent plenty of time playing hockey, broomball, ice fishing and more. However, here in California, with changing temperatures and on reservoirs, I don’t trust the ice, and therefore strongly recommend that you avoid the ice as well – the last thing I want is fun to end in tragedy.”

Citing potentially unstable and unknown ice conditions, Kuiken added that the lake’s remote location could hinder emergency services further, increasing the risk to visitors.

Currently, forest officials are working with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license holder for the lake, to determine the best course of action. They noted, “This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as they become available.”