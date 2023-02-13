Clear
Widespread Power Outages Around Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that over 3,000 customers around Sonora lost power at about 8:40am.

The outage area covers most of the downtown region, and also along Mono Way, Greenley Road, and into East Sonora.

PG&E reports that the cause is under investigation. Also at 8:40am, the CHP reports that a vehicle collided into the A&B Mini Mart in the 14000 block of Mono Way. It is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

PG&E says that it hopes to have full restoration by three o’clock this afternoon.

