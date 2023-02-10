Calaveras County School Cancels Classes Due To Staff Shortages

Calaveras, CA– Toyon Middle School announced the cancellation of classes on Friday, February 10 due to a shortage of teachers and staff. Principal Matt Medellin shared the following statement, “I am sorry to inform you that due to staffing shortages, Toyon will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023. All efforts have been made to secure substitutes, but at this time there will not be enough Toyon Staff to maintain a safe and secure campus for student learning. I hope that students and staff can rest and recover over the extended weekend.”

Parents and families have been informed of the situation and are being asked to stay alert for updates. The school district is working to resolve the issue, but classes could potentially be affected through Tuesday. Toyon Middle School is scheduled to be closed on Monday for Lincoln’s birthday but if staffing issues remain a problem parents of students should receive a call on Monday night informing them of the school’s status.