Mostly Clear
63 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Vehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese CampVehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese Camp

Vehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese CampVehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese Camp

Photo Icon View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather.

Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.

The car got stuck on a one-way bridge, between Sims Road and Highway 49, blocking and shutting down that section of roadway, as reported here, Machado added that due to the water, it was unsafe to tow it at the time, and the vehicle remained where it got stuck.

The vehicle was determined to be unoccupied and has yet to be claimed. Mysteriously, after the road reopened, Machado shared, “An unknown person moved it to the side of the road, where it remains parked now.”

The CHP is still trying to find the owner, and anyone with information on the vehicle should contact the CHP at 209-984-3944.

  • Vehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese Camp
  • Vehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese CampVehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese Camp
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 