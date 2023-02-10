What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?

Vehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese CampVehicle stuck in flood water on Red Hills Road near Chinese Camp View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather.

Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.

The car got stuck on a one-way bridge, between Sims Road and Highway 49, blocking and shutting down that section of roadway, as reported here, Machado added that due to the water, it was unsafe to tow it at the time, and the vehicle remained where it got stuck.

The vehicle was determined to be unoccupied and has yet to be claimed. Mysteriously, after the road reopened, Machado shared, “An unknown person moved it to the side of the road, where it remains parked now.”

The CHP is still trying to find the owner, and anyone with information on the vehicle should contact the CHP at 209-984-3944.