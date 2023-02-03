A Swift Use Of T-Shirts

Bret Harte High School View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – One of the top female musicians in the nation is inspiring Bret Harte Union High School’s junior class to create lasting memories.

Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video features the artist in a homemade t-shirt with the words “Junior Jewels” on it. That has inspired the class leaders to have a Junior Jewels Class T-Shirt Event.

“This will be an opportunity for the junior class to create memories together by signing each other’s shirts and to create a keepsake to look back on in the future,” according to school officials.

The event will be held in the quad on Friday, February 10th, at 2 p.m. Students can bring their own shirts or purchase a customized one for $5.