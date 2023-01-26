Last Weekend In January Events

New Melones Lake View Photo

There are a few events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend.

Sonora High Boys Soccer Pancake Breakfast at the Sonora Applebee’s is this Saturday, January 28th from 8 am to 10 am. Silent auction items will be on site with lottery tickets for a basket, the funds raised will help support Wildcat Soccer.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will play at home against the College of Sequoias. Details on watching the Claim Jumpers in the Oak Pavilion are in the event listing here.

Sunday, January 29th Tuttletown Park Rangers want to know if you are “Curious about critters?” They also aks “Does a tree bring you glee?” The rangers will help you get to know the flora, fauna, and ecology of New Melones Lake on a moderate two to four-mile hike. Meet the park ranger guide at 10 am at the entrance to Tuttletown Recreation Area Sunday, January 29th as detailed here.

The Big Game Party contest ends Thursday, February 2nd. Enter to win a $300 gift card from Grocery Outlet in Sonora, food from Papa Murphy’s, a gift card from Sonora Trading Post, and a 55″ screen TV from Middleton’s. Put your entry in at Middleton’s in Angels Camp, Sonora Trading Post, or Papa Murphy’s by Safeway. The rules are listed on KKBN 93.5FM here.

As detailed here the Columbia Jazz Artist Series Program will host the 42nd annual Jazz Festival on February 3-4 on the school campuses of Summerville High and Sonora High.

The January restaurant of the month is Mike’s Pizza of Sonora, get all their details here.

Reservations to see Horsetail Falls lit up by the sun will be available at 8 am two days prior to a planned visit date. The dates requiring reservations are February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, the Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Long Barn ice skating and Leland Snowplay are also open, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams and the Snow Report in the weather section.