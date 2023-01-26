Jazz Festival Allows Students To Learn From Top Performers

Sonora, CA — Students from several schools and community colleges across the state will have a chance to learn from top jazz performers at an upcoming event.

The Columbia Jazz Artist Series Program will host the 42nd annual Jazz Festival on February 3-4 on the school campuses of Summerville High and Sonora High.

Organizers report that over 20,000 students have attended the festivals over the past four decades.

Internationally known jazz artists will work directly with the students at various workshops and perform at two public concerts.

They include:

· Kenny Washington, a well-known singer who has performed throughout the world including the Lincoln Center In New York.

· Paul Contos, saxophone player, who has performed with greats like Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Williams, Louie Bellson, Barry Manilow, and others. Director of the Monterey Jazz Festival Education program

· Walter Bankovitch, a pianist from San Francisco who has performed extensively with jazz greats such as Stan Getz

· Mike Rocha, Grammy-nominated and Internationally renowned trumpeter and arranger working with great artists including Christina Aguilera, Bob Dylan, and Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

· Jamie Duberi, a Grammy award-winning trombonist

· David Hawkes, a veteran drummer playing professionally for years throughout Northern California

· Clint Day, a veteran world-class bassist.

The festival’s open-to-the-public portion includes a concert on Friday (February 3) at 6pm at Sonora High School and a concert on Saturday (February 4) at 4pm in the Summerville High School Theatre. The 20-piece Columbia Big Band will participate in the Friday concert. Tickets will be available at the Mountain Bookshop in the Junction Shopping Center or at the door.