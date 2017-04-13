Update: HWY4 Completely Reopened After Crash

Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage from a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 4 has been removed by tow crews and traffic is moving freely once again. (Further details on the accident are below.)
Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash on Highway 4 and the Pool Station Road intersection which is slowing traffic on the roadway.
The accident, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis in Calaveras County, happened just before 2 p.m. Initially, both lanes of the highway were blocked by the wreckage but now the CHP reports the roadway is down to officers directing one way traffic control. Traffic is backed up in both directions. Luckily, the CHP reports no injuries in the wreck. A tow crew is headed to the scene.