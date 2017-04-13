Update: HWY4 Completely Reopened After Crash

Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage from a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 4 has been removed by tow crews and traffic is moving freely once again. (Further details on the accident are below.)

Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash on Highway 4 and the Pool Station Road intersection which is slowing traffic on the roadway.

The accident, between Angels Camp and Copperopolis in Calaveras County, happened just before 2 p.m. Initially, both lanes of the highway were blocked by the wreckage but now the CHP reports the roadway is down to officers directing one way traffic control. Traffic is backed up in both directions. Luckily, the CHP reports no injuries in the wreck. A tow crew is headed to the scene.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic