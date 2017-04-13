Sonora Woman Injured In Sawmill Flat Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol reports that a woman was hurt in a crash on Sawmill Flat Road last night.

21-year-old Abigail Stewart was driving a 2004 Subaru Forester northbound near the intersection of Rambler Road. Due to her high level of alcohol intoxication, the CHP reports that Stewart allowed her vehicle to drift off the east roadway edge, eventually hitting a large rock and a large tree. The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to stop, and Stewart was assisted after the crash by two passing motorists. The CHP reports that Stewart was treated for minor injuries and subsequently arrested for DUI.

