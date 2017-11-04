Burnt Tree Removal On Butte Fire Burn Scar Clears 65 Percent Mark

County's marking designating dead trees within the Butte Fire burn scar Enlarge

Mountain Ranch, CA — Calaveras County officials have updated that crews have cut down nearly 70 percent of the hazardous trees in the Butte Fire’s footprint.

Another 1,184 trees have been brought down bringing the total number to 5,570 up from 4,386 as reported here at the end of March. County officials report the trees being removed are from both Public Right of Ways and Private Property. Twelve cutting crews and five hauling crews are working Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. The logs and debris are taken to the Wallace facility where they are chipped and then sent to Chinese Camp to a Biomass Waste-to–Energy Plant, according to county officials.

Currently the work continues on Doster, Hawver, Whiskey Slide, Mountain Ranch, Jesus Maria, and Cave City roads. Click here to view the crew’s schedule through the month. Questions regarding tree removal are directed to the Hazard Tree Hot Line (209) 754-6767.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.