Caltrans Launching $7.3 Million Hwy 4 Improvements By Big Trees

San Andreas, CA — Caltrans plans to shortly commence building retaining walls along Highway 4 near Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Caltrans officials describe the estimated $7.3 million project as an installation along a half-mile stretch of Highway 4, just west of the entrance to Big Trees State Park, that will provide sediment control, improve culverts and drainage. Additionally, the scope entails reconstruction of roadside shoulders. The work is scheduled to commence sometime during the week beginning Sunday, April 16 and complete in in the fall.

Construction is slated to be done mostly in the day. When the one-way traffic controls are in place travelers should anticipate 10 to 20 minute delays. The contractor for the project is San Andreas-based K.W. Emerson, Inc.

It is a busy week for highway work. To view the Caltrans cone zones planned and/or in place, click here.

Written by Tori James