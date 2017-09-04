Caltrans Plans, Beginning Sunday April 9

Sonora, CA — Before the weekend is through road crews will be back, busily at work on the Mother Lode highways.

Overnight guardrail improvements start up again Sunday and run through next Saturday morning, as overnight crews focus in several areas, bringing potential ten-minute delays.

The spots are currently as follows: Highway 108/49 between Harvard Mine and Rolling Hills roads; Highway 108 between 49 and Old Wards Ferry Road; Highway 108 between the county dump road and Soulsbyville Road; also Highway 108 between east of Plainview and Twain Harte drives. Set up times range between 7 and 9 p.m. with cones picked up by 6 or 7 a.m. — except for the Twain Harte cone zone, which will be in place from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Heads up: the Highway 120 James E. Roberts Bridge near Lake Don Pedro will be closed in the overnight Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning, with 20-minute detours with signage in place. Otherwise, the span remains under one-way traffic control during the ongoing renovation project, typically generating ten-minute traffic waits.

Other Tuolumne Traffic Delays

Every weekday along Highway 120 between Grizzly Road and Old Priest Grade Road planned drainage work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. may slow travel by ten-minutes; as might slope repairs still underway between Forest-Packard Canyon Road and the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

From Highway 120 Chinese Camp to west Highway 108, shoulder work is planned every weekday from a.m. until 3 p.m., possibly causing ten-minute travel delays. Daily drainage work on Highway 49/108 between Highway 120 and Bear Valley Road, slated every weekday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., will likely create only momentary traffic hiccups.

On Tuesday, a bridge inspection on Highway 49 at the Stanislaus River Bridge may set travelers back ten minutes from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Expect similar traffic stalls Wednesday during the same hours as utility workers take to Highway 120 between Highway 49 and Red Hill Road.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Every weekday anticipate ten-minute waits along Highway 4 as tree work continues daily between Batten Road in Vallecito and Meko Drive in Camp Connell from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; also as utility crews work between Willow Street and the Arnold Byway from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Caltrans still estimates that the long-term closure on Highway 26 between Higdon Road and the North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge west of West Point may end April 21. As storm damage repairs continue motorists should anticipate up to one-hour delays on the alternate routes around that stretch.

Eastbound, the detour is northbound Highway 49 to eastbound Highway 88; westbound, it is Highway 88 and then southbound 49 to Highway 26.

