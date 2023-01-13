Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Crews Clean Roads After Storms View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days.

Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are in need of repairs.

The latest list from the county is below:

Current Road Closures

Red Hills Rd

Marshes Flat Rd – Moccasin Ranch to Sunset Oaks

Buchanan Rd – only one lane open due to mudslide

Only Open To Residents Living Nearby And Needing Access

Mather Rd

Cherry Lake Rd

Earlier Closed But Now Completely Open

Big Hill Rd

Mi Wu St

Golf Club Dr

Muir Ave

American River Dr

South Fork Rd

O’Byrne’s Ferry Rd

N Stewart St

Rawhide Rd

Parrot’s Ferry Rd

Old Priest Grade

Placer Dr

Colorado River Drive South

Union Hill Rd

Bell Mooney Rd

To read a story about Calaveras County road closures, click here, and to see a story about Mariposa closures, click here.