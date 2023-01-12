Cloudy
Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County

By B.J. Hansen
Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall.

The county reports the following road closures:

Mt Gaines Rd

Number Nine Rd

Antone Rd Closed  (only at water crossing)

Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista

Pendola Gardens Rd at Old Toll Rd

Allred Rd 1 mile in from Highway 140

Jerseydale Rd  Closed at Triangle Rd (open to residents only)

Triangle Rd Closed from 3968 Triangle Rd to Darrah Rd

Preston Rd from West Westfall to County Line

West Westfall Rd from Preston Rd to Whiterock Rd

Closed Water Crossings:

Fournier Crossing

8th Street Crossing

Silva Road Crossing

Leonard Road Crossing

Stroming Road Crossing

Morman Bar Crossing

Harris Rd Crossing

Oak Rd Crossing at Hwy 140

