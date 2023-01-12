Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall.
The county reports the following road closures:
Mt Gaines Rd
Number Nine Rd
Antone Rd Closed (only at water crossing)
Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista
Pendola Gardens Rd at Old Toll Rd
Allred Rd 1 mile in from Highway 140
Jerseydale Rd Closed at Triangle Rd (open to residents only)
Triangle Rd Closed from 3968 Triangle Rd to Darrah Rd
Preston Rd from West Westfall to County Line
West Westfall Rd from Preston Rd to Whiterock Rd
Closed Water Crossings:
Fournier Crossing
8th Street Crossing
Silva Road Crossing
Leonard Road Crossing
Stroming Road Crossing
Morman Bar Crossing
Harris Rd Crossing
Oak Rd Crossing at Hwy 140