Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County

Tornado Impacts Near Valley Springs - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.

The Calaveras Office of Emergency Services reports that there remain several storm-related road closures and many do not have an estimated opening date. The list is below:

• Baldwin Lane to SR26 to Berkesey, Valley Springs, CA – undetermined reopening date

• White Road @ SR26, Valley Springs, CA – undetermined reopening date

• Hunt Road closed at 10121 Block to Landfill, Valley Springs, CA – undermined reopening date

• Gwin Mine Road closed Rich Gulch Trail to Paloma, Paloma, CA – undermined reopening date

• HWY 4 and Waverly Rd., (out of county) Farmington, CA – long term closure

• Williams St., Murphys, CA – partial closure

Sandbags remain available at various locations: Please limit the number of sandbags to 10 per resident and remember to bring your own shovel.

• Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station #3, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd.

• Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

• San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. in the parking lot below the shop building (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, 8160 Church St., Mokelumne Hill, CA

• Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

• Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

• Vista Del Lago Cul-De-Sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago – prefilled sandbags will be available

• Mangili Rd. Cul-De-Sac at Power Up Fitness gym, 145 Mangili Rd. – prefilled sandbags may be available

• Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

• West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.

• Angels Camp, sand and sandbags are available at 200 Monte Verda (behind the Police Department)