Holiday Visitor Arrested For Battery, Child Abuse And Vandalism

Tuolumne, CA – A house guest reportedly threw a bottle at a juvenile, resulting in a fight with the child’s mother, and before leaving shattered a glass door.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched recently for a report of a disturbance in the area of Eaton Road in Tuolumne. The caller, who was the mother of the juvenile, relayed that 32-year-old Heather Marie Manteufel from Salida, for unknown reasons, began screaming and throwing things around the house while also kicking kitchen cabinets. She then allegedly threw a soda bottle at the caller’s 11-year-old daughter, but it missed her.

Hearing the commotion, the juvenile’s mother came into the kitchen to see what was going on and says that is when Manteufel head-butted her and the two began to physically fight. The mother’s boyfriend intervened, ordering Manteufel to leave. She complied but not before the witnesses say she struck the sliding glass door, shattering it, and then fled on foot.

Several hours later, sheriff’s officials were alerted to a suspicious woman at Black Oak Casino with bloody hands. It turned out to be Manteufel, and deputies arrested her for child endangerment, battery and vandalism.