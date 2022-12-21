Twain Harte Community Services District Receives ‘Distinction Award’

Twain Harte Community Services District View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Only two percent of special districts in the State of California hold a prestigious distinction recently given to the Twain Harte Community Services District.

It has received the “District of Distinction-Gold” award from the Special District Leadership Foundation for “sound fiscal management, transparency, and responsible operations.”

The foundation praised the district for having an independent audit of the past three years, ensuring the district’s staff and board receive ongoing training in public governance and ethics, and communicating district happenings to residents.

THCSD Board President, Gary Sipperley, says, “This honor is a tribute to the people of Twain Harte. THCSD’s board of directors is unified in its goal to make this organization a leader in public service while supporting all those who do the work. Our staff is outstanding at every level and in every department. And much of the credit for this award goes to our General Manager, who encourages strategic thinking and innovation, is highly ethical, and always has the best interests of the community at heart. And finally, the community we serve deserves credit for its support and understanding. We are grateful to the people of Twain Harte, and to the Special District Leadership Foundation for the recognition as a District of Distinction.”

THCSD General Manager, Tom Trott, adds, “Our board and staff work very hard to achieve our mission of providing quality and efficient services in a professional, reliable, and fiscally responsible manner. It is wonderful to be recognized for our efforts and commitment to excellence.”