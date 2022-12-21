Mark Twain Medical Center Helps Calaveras Mentoring Programs

Mark Twain Medical Center President Doug Archer, CMF board members Peggy Lucas and Kathryn Eustis, and CMF Board President John Adams View Photo

San Andreas, CA — $31,000 will help fund mentoring efforts in Calaveras County.

Mark Twain Medical Center presented the check to the Calaveras Mentoring Foundation. The donation will help fund both the Calaveras Youth Mentoring program and the Adventures In Mentoring program.

Calaveras Youth Mentoring is a one-on-one program for those in first grade through 12th grade. Adventures in Mentoring is a program that builds community and independence skills for young adults.

Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center have been longtime supporters of youth mentoring in Calaveras County. John Adams, Calaveras Mentoring Foundation President, says, “We’re very grateful for this gift which will help us continue to create lifelong, life-changing friendships, and honored to partner with Mark Twain Medical Center to serve this wonderful community.”

Pictured from left to the right, are Mark Twain Medical Center President Doug Archer, CMF board members Peggy Lucas and Kathryn Eustis, and Adams.