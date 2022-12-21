Calaveras Community Foundation Awards 19 Competitive Grants

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation’s (CCF) competitive grants doled out more than $110,000 this year.

The foundation expressed gratitude to its loyal donors and donor-advised funds for their assistance in making these grants available to supported citizens through local groups and organizations. CCF provided this list of seven charities that were awarded grants to help serve citizens’ needs:

Common Ground

Good Samaritan Community Covenant Church

Habitat for Humanity Calaveras

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras

Sierra Hope

Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick’s Angels Camp Conference

St. Patrick’s Helping Hands.

Youth Education will be served by the six grants:

Bret Harte Union High School -new computers

Calaveras County Office of Education – showcase events to promote STEM

Calaveras Mentoring Foundation – purchase community outreach materials

Calaveras Unified School District – provide a Social Emotional Learning Library

Mark Twain Badger Boosters Club – offer enrichment and arts for all students

Murphy’s Creek Theatre Company – sponsor a summer youth education program.

Historical preservation is the focus of these three grants:

Calaveras County Historical Society – Selkirk Trail Restoration

Manzanita Writers Press -Oral history of the Gold Country

Society for Preservation of West Calaveras History – Mobile Museum.

The remaining three grants are:

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation-Toys for Tots

Murphy’s Area Community Tennis Association – Resurfacing Tennis Courts

Trinity Ranch – Rancher Education – Raising Pigs.

Since its 2000 inception, CCF has provided over $3 million in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance. For more information on the foundation, click here or call (209) 736-1845.