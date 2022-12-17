Clear
A Section Of Highway 49 In Angels Camp Close For Holiday Fun

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA — Motorists will have to find an alternative route if planning to travel through Angels Camp this evening as Christmas cheer will fill the downtown area.

The Angels Camp Business Association’s Christmas Parade will have plenty of holiday-decorated floats, bands, and horses to bring smiles to the crowd that will line South Main Street/Highway 49. That section of roadway, from Bret Harte Road (near St. Patrick’s Church) to Vallecito Road/Highway 4, will be closed from 4:45 p.m. to around 6:15 p.m. for the event. Travelers are advised to use the Highway 4 Bypass as an alternative route, or better yet, park the car and enjoy the holiday fun!

