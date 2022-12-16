Slight Increase In November Jobless Rates For California And Mother Lode

California Unemployment Rate chart for November 2022 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The state and the Mother Lode jobless rates inched up slightly in November.

Today, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) released its unemployment report for last month. The state’s rate increased slightly from 4 percent in October to 4.1 percent last month. It shows that the state’s job growth continued for the fourteenth consecutive month in November, with 26,800 new jobs added.

“California has added jobs for fourteen straight months, and more Californians are working than ever before,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “The state also continues outpacing the nation in year-over job growth—all as millions of Californians are currently receiving the largest tax refund in history, boosting the state’s working families.”

In the Mother Lode, Tuolumne County’s rate ticked up from 3.9 percent in October to 4.3 percent last month. With a labor force of 19,790, that has left 850 without jobs. Calaveras also saw a slight increase from 3.1 percent in October to 3.4 percent, with 750 out of a workforce of 22,200 without work.

Ten of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in November, with leisure and hospitality adding 13,900, followed closely by educational and health services (+13,400). Trade, transportation, and utilities incurred the most job losses, totaling 20,400.

Year over, the state’s job growth (4.0 percent) has outpaced the nation as a whole (3.3 percent) by 0.7 percentage points. The US rate for November is 3.7 percent.