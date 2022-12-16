Mutz Bean Feed Fills Hungry Bellies

Sonora, CA- The ever-popular Mutz Bean Feed continued its over 30-year tradition of providing the community with a cup of beans, a slice of garlic bread, and a cheese quesadilla. This marks the 34th annual tradition that has remained a popular and unique event in the Motherlode. This year also marked the return of the Pop Hudson Memorial Sing which was absent from last year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns. The iconic iron vat of beans is now cooked at Tuolumne County Sportsman, a group that has taken over the event ever since the founder Galen “Mut” Mutzner retired from putting on the event back in 2017. He passed away in the Summer of 2021, an article covering his legacy and more history about the event can be found here.

No official headcount takes place to tally the number of hungry bean fans but hundreds of people do line up on the sidewalks and gather afterward to enjoy the event.