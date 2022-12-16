Mother Lode Fairgrounds Giving Gift To Non-Profits

Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Sonora, CA – Qualifying non-profits that apply could get a gift from the Mother Lode Fairgrounds to use next year.

It is an annual event for the Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors. Their task through the board’s outreach program is to choose five organizations to hold events at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds for free or at a reduced rate. Fair officials detailed, “It does not include your deposit, insurance, supplies, propane, or the use of fairgrounds staff for labor.”

Organizations applying must also meet certain criteria provided below by fair officials to be considered for the program:

Non-profit status

Funds will not be generated by the activity.

The request must be made in writing each year.

Non-profits interested in being considered to hold an event can find the application here. It must be returned to the fair office in person or by mail at 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370, by January 23rd. Fair officials warn that late applications will not be accepted. The board will consider the applications at its January 25th meeting. Questions can be directed to the fair office at 209-532-7428.