Reported Bar Fight Ends In Pursuit And Arrest

Sonora, CA– Sonora Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical fight in front of a downtown Sonora bar on Washington Street. The caller noted that one of the people in the fight could have a firearm. After the officers arrived, bystanders directed their attention to a gray 1996 Acura sedan. As officers attempted contact with the subjects inside the vehicle, the Accura fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which pulled over on Pesce Way in Sonora. During the pursuit, a firearm was thrown out the window but was collected with assistance from the CHP. It was later determined the firearm was stolen out of Calaveras County in July 2019. A high-risk stop was initiated and suspects 26-year-old Spenser E. Pomeroy of Sonora and 28-year-old Sean McLain of Sonora were taken into custody. They were charged with felony evasion, DUI, and carrying a loaded firearm in public not registered to him.

An investigation is still ongoing into the original call but Sonora Police are unaware of any injuries that were sustained by any potential victims.