New Education Leaders For Calaveras Schools

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Office of Education(CCOE) has announced they will partner with new education leaders who have joined the community. At the superintendent level, there are two leaders who have taken on new roles. Karen Vail is the newly appointed and now elected Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools. Vail began her new position in July 2022. She is taking over the role after the previous position holder Scott Nanik moved to become the Bret Harte Union High School District Superintendent.

CCOE’s new leaders include the new Assistant Superintendent of Education Services Jared Hungerford, previously CCOE’s Curriculum and Instruction Director. Sarah Goodman, formerly Special Education Local Plan Area Program Manager, has become the Assistant Superintendent and SELPA Director. Mark Twain Union Elementary has a new principal, Lisa Shaw. Calaveras High School has two new Assistant Principals, Heather James, and Sean Smiley. Valley Springs Elementary’s new principal is Chuck Kelly and Mokelumne Hill Elementary welcomed a new Principal/Teacher Tracey Terry. Mountain Oaks Charter School’s new Administrator is Debbie Fogg and the new Assistant Administrator is Mike Nagano. Both have served in the Mountain Oaks community for years. Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell said this about the change in leadership positions.

“Infusing tremendous and fresh perspective, the new members of the CUSD Administrative Team are making significant contributions already and are working with our site and district teams to identify and address areas of need so we can be and do better every day, for our students.”