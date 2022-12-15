Forest Seasonal Road Closures Begin Thursday

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest seasonal road and trail closures begin tomorrow.

To find out which ones are closed, the forest has put out the free Stanislaus National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map, or MVUM. The closures begin on Thursday, December 15, and will remain in effect through April 14th of next year. Forest officials remind visitors that regardless of whether or not a gate exists or is closed and locked, travel is prohibited.

Roads and trails identified on the map as being open year-round may be hazardous due to local weather conditions as they are not maintained for winter or wet weather use. Forest officials note, “Use caution and drive defensively when traveling on open roads in the forest through the winter. Rocks, fallen trees, snow, and ice may be encountered in the roadway.”

Travelers should also be prepared for a variety of hazards, as conditions can change quickly during inclement weather. Forest officials add that wet, saturated roadbeds are easily damaged, which can require costly repairs to roads and adjacent resources.

Free paper maps are available at the listed ranger district locations below:

Stanislaus NF Supervisor’s Office: 209-459-9238

Calaveras Ranger District: 209-795-1381

Groveland Ranger District: 209-962-7825

Summit Ranger District: 209-965-3434