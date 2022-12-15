Giving Christmas Gifts to Needy Local Children

Sonora Unit CHP CHIPS for Kids annual toy drive flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – Every year the CHP holds its annual “CHIPS for Kids Toy Drives,” and this year the Sonora Unit wants to see the smiles on kids’ faces firsthand.

The deadline to drop off new, unused and unwrapped toys in barrels located at the Tuolumne County businesses listed on the flyer is tomorrow (Dec. 15). New this year, the gifts collected will be handed out by Sonora CHP officers on Saturday at the Mother Lode fairgrounds in the Manzanita Building beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the toys are gone.

“Being able to hand a toy to a kid is a great thing,” noted Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, adding, “We want to make sure that they know that we’re not only there when it’s a time of need and stress. We also are there to put a smile on their face whenever we can.”

Any Tuolumne County family in need can choose a toy for each child during Saturday’s event. Machado also relayed that toys and gift cards can also be picked out by parents or grandparents in need, so they have a gift to wrap and put under the tree for a child to open on Christmas Day.