Outgoing Calaveras Supervisor Callaway Saluted For Service

San Andreas, CA — A changing of the guard has officially taken place in Calaveras County. Merita Callaway spent 25 years as a county supervisor and took part in her final meeting this week.

At the very end, the board gave her a special proclamation and well wishes in her retirement from office. There was a standing-room-only crowd in the board meeting room, and many people came up to relay fond stories and memories during the public comment period. It was a mix of current and former government officials, community leaders, friends, and Callaway’s daughter.

Former Calaveras County Supervisor Debbie Ponte praised Callaway, stating, “I admire her so much, for what she gave, and how she continues to support, and know, her community. I have always admired that.”

With Callaway standing next to him, retiring Chief Probation Officer, Samuel Leach added, “What I really came to appreciate about you is how you behave when you know one was paying attention (outside of public meetings). You were always keeping an eye on us, supporting us, and challenging us.”

The four sitting supervisors also gave fond comments about Callaway. Supervisor Benjamin Stopper joked that she was his “muse” and brought out his inner 12-year-old child.

Callaway thanked everyone who came to the meeting. She was also asked to administer the oath of office to incoming elected officials, such as her replacement Martin Huberty, recently re-elected supervisor Stopper, and others.

Callaway first entered office during a recall election in 1993 and continued in the role up until narrowly losing a re-election bid in 2014. She then came back and won election again in 2018.

