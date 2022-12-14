No Timeline Yet For Big Oak Flat Road Reopening

Big Oak Flat Road Impacts View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Crews in Yosemite National Park started blasting and removing rock from the Big Oak Flat Road yesterday afternoon, and efforts continue today, in preparation of eventually reopening it.

Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman reports that there is no estimated reopening date/time, yet.

We reported earlier that the rockslide occurred over the weekend during the winter weather system and officials earlier stated it would be closed for “several days.” Teams are still assessing the damage. Because of the closure, near the Foresta Junction, there is no access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 120. Highways 140 and 41 remain open.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.