Big Rig Truck Rolls Over Near Columbia

By B.J. Hansen
Columbia, CA — The CHP is helping to clean up a rollover crash on Union Hill Road near Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area.

There were no significant injuries reported, and the CHP notes that it was a concrete truck that also had a propane tank in the back. It is on the right-hand side of the road and not blocking traffic. However, officials add that it may have hit some powerlines. PG&E has been notified of the situation and is also responding. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity.

