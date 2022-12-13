Mokelumne Hill Man Killed In Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a single-vehicle crash in Calaveras County took the life of a 43-year-old Mokelumne Hill man.

It happened on Sunday during the noon hour on Railroad Flat Road near Sheep Ranch Road. A Chevy Impala driven by 31-year-old Kalli Garrett of Antioch drifted off the road, overturned, and hit a tree. She suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Her lone passenger, the unidentified Mokelumne Hill man, was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The CHP adds that there is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No further information is immediately available.