Rockslide Cuts Off Highway 120 Access To Yosemite Valley

Big Oak Flat Road Rockslide View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park reports that Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120 in the park, is impacted by a rockslide.

Big Oak Flat Road, between Foresta Junction and Yosemite Valley, is anticipated to be closed for several days because crews need to wait for safe conditions to “assess damages and begin necessary work to clear and repair the road.”

The closure means that there is currently no access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 120 from the west. Highways 140 and 41 remain open.