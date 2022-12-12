Cold Nights Ahead

frost, Ice and snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the central San Joaquin Valley from late Tuesday night through Monday morning, December 19th.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-nice degrees are possible throughout much of the Central Valley. Expect temperatures at either freezing or just below for three to six hour durations between 2 AM and 8 AM each morning.

This will occur each morning from early Wednesday morning through Monday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

in the Sierra Nevada, Highway 108 still has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements starting at the east entrance of Twain Harte. Highway 4 has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements beginning at Big Trees State Park. Highway 88 has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements starting at Kirkwood. There are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the Tioga Pass closure gate, which is located at Crane Flat.