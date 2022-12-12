Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cold Nights Ahead

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
frost, Ice and snow

frost, Ice and snow

Photo Icon View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the central San Joaquin Valley from late Tuesday night through Monday morning, December 19th.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-nice degrees are possible throughout much of the Central Valley. Expect temperatures at either freezing or just below for three to six hour durations between 2 AM and 8 AM each morning.

This will occur each morning from early Wednesday morning through Monday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

in the Sierra Nevada, Highway 108 still has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements starting at the east entrance of Twain Harte. Highway 4 has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements beginning at Big Trees State Park. Highway 88 has chain and 4 wheel drive requirements starting at Kirkwood. There are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the Tioga Pass closure gate, which is located at Crane Flat.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 