Tuolumne County To Consider Reducing Minimum Lot Sizes For Homes

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a plan that would allow more new homes to be built in smaller spaces.

It is part of an effort to increase the housing supply in a region with topography and infrastructure limitations. Currently, the minimum lot size in Tuolumne County’s basic Residential-1 zoning areas is 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres. The county is considering reducing it to 5,000 square feet. The change is at the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors Housing Policy Committee as a way to increase housing density and the amount of developable land.

At Tuesday’s 9am meeting, the board will discuss the concept, and potential options to implement it.

Other items up for review on Tuesday will be a new contract between the county and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, in relation to pay within the Sheriff’s Office. Specific details have not yet been released, but the potential agreement was recently praised by Sheriff Bill Pooley.

In addition, there will be separate presentations about both the creation of a Central Sierra Broadband Roadmap and the current drought conditions in the county.