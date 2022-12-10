Stormy Weather Sparks Widespread Power Outages In Tuolumne County

PG&E outages in Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting over 9,000 without power this morning due to the stormy weather.

The areas impacted stretch along Highway 108 from Twain Harte to Strawberry. The total number of customers impacted is 9,268; they lost their electricity just after 8 a.m. There are two outages: one in the Twain Harte area to Long Barn, affecting 7,563 customers, and another in the Strawberry area, affecting 1,705 customers. The utility notes that the wet weather is to blame for these outages. The company has not given an estimated time of repair for either outage.