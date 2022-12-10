Light Rain
48.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stormy Weather Sparks Widespread Power Outages In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E outages in Tuolumne County

PG&E outages in Tuolumne County

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting over 9,000 without power this morning due to the stormy weather.

The areas impacted stretch along Highway 108 from Twain Harte to Strawberry. The total number of customers impacted is 9,268; they lost their electricity just after 8 a.m. There are two outages: one in the Twain Harte area to Long Barn, affecting 7,563 customers, and another in the Strawberry area, affecting 1,705 customers. The utility notes that the wet weather is to blame for these outages. The company has not given an estimated time of repair for either outage.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 