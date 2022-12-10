Large Meth Bust In Amador County

Arrest scene in Amador County where drugs found in pickup View Photo

Pioneer, CA – An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop in Pioneer that turned into a big drug bust.

On Wednesday, just before midnight, while patrolling in the 25000 block of Highway 88, a deputy noticed a Dodge pickup with a code violation and pulled it over. A record check showed the driver, 37-year-old Albert Delamater of Stockton, was on post-release community supervision, allowing for a search of himself and the truck.

A sweep of the pickup uncovered approximately 134 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two digital scales and drug paraphernalia. Delamater was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, along with additional drug-related charges.