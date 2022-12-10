Sonora Receives $1 Million In State Transportation Infrastructure Funding

Sonora, CA—Sonora will get over a million dollars out of the $1 billion in funding awarded by Caltrans to projects across the state.

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved the funds for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program. It also allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. That includes $1.24 million to construct bus stops, curb extensions, sidewalks to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), complete street elements, storm drains, signage, and street lighting on Washington Street in Sonora.

The federal government kicked in more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA), and more than $339 million came from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action, and economic prosperity,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”

A project near Markleeville in Alpine County also received $3.9 million to clear debris, repair roadway and drainage systems, and place rock slope protection along Highway 89 from Webster Street to Turtle Rock Park Road, where an intense storm in August 2022 caused flash flooding and debris flows in Millberry Creek.

The projects make up more than half of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, with an additional $700 million to be awarded in the spring, according to the CTC.