Columbia Man Arrested For Felony Vandalism

By Tracey Petersen
Richard Villegas

Richard Villegas

Tuolumne, CA – An argument between siblings turned into the trashing of a home in Tuolumne, resulting in the arrest of a Columbia man.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the 18000 block of Apple Colony Road near Connally Lane for a report of a family disturbance. The caller reported that 42-year-old Richard Villegas was breaking items in the home after getting into a physical fight with a family member.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned from the victim that Villegas had damaged around $1,000 in property inside the home, with no specifics on what was broken provided. The victim also stated that it started out as a verbal argument over car keys and then erupted into a brawl with both men hitting each other.

Villegas was questioned and subsequently arrested for felony vandalism (the value of the items damaged was more than $400) and misdemeanor battery. He was placed on $15,000 bail.

