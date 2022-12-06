New Senate GOP Leader Says Gas Prices And Homelessness Are Top Concerns

Sacramento, CA — Republicans have selected Brian Jones to be the new minority leader in the California Senate.

Jones represents the San Diego area. Immediately after being selected, he stated that the top issues of concern during the upcoming session will be “skyrocketing homelessness and soaring unaffordable gas prices.”

The first bill he will introduce is Senate Bill 31 in relation to clearing homeless encampments. It would prohibit homeless camps near schools, parks, libraries and daycare centers. In addition, it would require a 72-hour notification before an encampment sweep and require officers to provide information about sleeping alternatives (and homelessness and mental health services) in the area.

Jones argues, “Our measure will help end the public camping in these areas while also compassionately assisting the homeless to get treatment for their physical and mental health needs and find a more suitable place to stay.”

The second priority bill is SB 32, which would suspend numerous gas taxes and fees for a one-year period. Jones says it would lower prices by $1 per gallon.

He states, “Suspending the gas tax has bipartisan support across the country. Several Democrat and Republican states have suspended their gas tax. Earlier this year, President Biden announced his support for states to suspend their gas tax. California is behind the nation in bringing relief to overly taxed Californians by suspending our gas tax.”

Jones reports that seven Republicans have signed on as co-authors of Senate Bill 31 in relation to homeless encampments and the entire GOP caucus is a coauthor on Senate Bill 32 to suspend gas taxes.