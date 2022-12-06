Adult Transition Program Festive Fundraiser A Success

Angels Camp, CA– Students in the Calaveras County Office of Education Adult Transition Progam sold crafts and cookies at their Holiday Pop Up Shop Fundraiser. The students created the gift items while additionally learning skills and banking money that can be used during community experiences. Items for sale were hand-crafted by students and included holiday tea towels, holiday candles, lighted bottles and jars, hot cocoa in a jar, dog treats in a jar, and cat ornaments. Transition Teacher June McTeer explains.

“The students created some incredible handmade holiday gifts! They were able to practice job skills such as taking inventory, measuring, designing, money management, and customer service. We are such a small program that people don’t often notice the hard work our students do. This was a great way for students to branch out into our community and showcase their skills. I am so proud of them and the contagious joy they bring with them everywhere they go!”

For more information about the program click here.