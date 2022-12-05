Sonora To Take Actions To Implement Measure Y

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the final count being 58 percent in favor, the Sonora City Council will take several actions tonight toward implementing the one-cent Measure Y sales tax increase.

The first step is to certify the election results. Immediately after, the council will then vote on amending its existing contract with the company Muniservices LLC. related to the required legal auditing of the tax revenue. The roughly $4,500 needed is already set aside in the current fiscal budget. The final action is the approval of Preparatory and Administrative agreements in relation to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. That legal requirement is anticipated to cost the city between $35,000 to $50,000 to complete.

Measure Y is anticipated to bring the city an estimated $4-mllion annually. It will span a 20-year period, through March 31, 2043. A similar tax measure in Tuolumne County, Measure X, failed to garner approval.

The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

There is also time set aside for an informational update from Tuolumne County District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, who represents the Sonora area. In addition, there will be an informational presentation about Tuolumne County’s Evacuation Needs Assessment and some upcoming related community meetings.