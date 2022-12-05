Cloudy
Tree Removal Work Will Impact Traffic

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department warns that some roads in the Mi Wuk Village area need to be closed over the coming days due to tree removal efforts.

Today, there is a closure at 20927 Lama Tamalin from 7am-4pm. Tuesday there will be a closure between 20710 and 20979 Lama Teumete from 7am-4pm. Wednesday there will be a full closure at 24192 Olo Win Trail from 7am-4pm.

The county reports that Nate’s Tree Service has been hired to do the work. You will need to avoid the areas during work hours.

