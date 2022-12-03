Tree Lighting To Remember Lost Loved Ones

AHSH Tree of Lights 2022 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The community is invited to the Adventist Health Sonora Hospice 2022 Tree of Lights and Candle Lighting Remembrance Service.

The service is a holiday tradition of honoring loved ones who are no longer with us but whose memories continue to fill our hearts, shared hospital officials. The annual Tree of Lights is being held at the Sierra Bible Church, located at 15171 Tuolumne Road in Sonora. The service will be held rain or shine in a covered area and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.

“As someone who has experienced firsthand the compassion the Hospice team offers to patients and their families, I know that Hospice is some of the most loving work our organization does,” says Michelle Fuentes, Adventist Health Sonora President. “Tree of Lights is a special moment to gather, remember our loved ones, and honor the care Hospice provides.”

The money raised goes towards the Hospice Patient Support Fund, which directly supports local hospice patients and their families with expenses that are not typically covered by insurance. Those include transportation, in-home care, medications, and utilities, among other things. Hospital officials touted the fact that last year, the event raised $16,765—more than any previous year.

“Every dollar raised at Tree of Lights goes directly to our friends and neighbors receiving hospice care here in the Mother Lode,” says Andee Houser, Director of Philanthropy for Adventist Health Sonora. “We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors, which allows patients and their families to focus on their time together instead of the financial stressors that can come with extended medical care.”

To donate, click here or call the Adventist Health Sonora Philanthropy office at 209-536-5029.