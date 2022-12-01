Light Rain
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mokelumne Hill Woman Dies In Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a woman from Mokelumne Hill died in a single-vehicle crash on Railroad Flat Road.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30pm north of Serena Loma Way. The CHP reports that the unidentified 58-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Subaru and lost control while going into a curve, and hit a tree. She was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by arriving officials. She was then airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where she passed away due to the injuries.

Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

