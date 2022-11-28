Nancy’s Hope Picked For Irving J. Symons Award

Darrell Slocum and Nancy Scott View Photos

Sonora, CA — The non-profit organization Nancy’s Hope has received the prestigious Irving J. Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation.

The foundation board selected Nancy’s Hope at a meeting earlier this month and surprised the organization’s founder, Nancy Scott, with a $25,000 check last week.

SAF CEO Darrell Slocum says, “Our board was influenced by the important work Nancy’s Hope has done for years and specifically mentioned was admirably dealing with having to relocate to another location during the pandemic.”

Nancy’s Hope had been located in Columbia but is now at 797 West Stockton Street in Sonora. The group has a food pantry, a thrift store, and other programs to help those in need.

The Irving J Symons award is presented annually to one or more Tuolumne County nonprofit organizations whose work the foundation board of directors determined is worthy of recognition. Past recipients include Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, Interfaith Social Services, Jamestown Family Resource Center, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Tuolumne Trails, and others.

The photo shows Scott’s reaction when Slocum let her know her organization was selected for the award.