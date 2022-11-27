Clear
Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title.

Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.

Meanwhile, this evening the Sonora High Wildcats fell 35-34 to Escalon. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 28 seconds left to steal the victory. The Wildcats finished the successful season, 10-3. We plan to have more details on today’s games later on.

