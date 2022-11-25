Mostly Cloudy
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Wildcats blow out Tracy West 63-12

Sonora Wildcats blow out Tracy West 63-12

Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships.

Second-seed Sonora will play fifth-seeded Escalon this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. Then, at 1 p.m. at the same stadium, Summerville will play Hughson at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the same location. Sonora football airs on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and Summerville on 93.5 KKBN.

