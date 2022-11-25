Cloudy
Traffic Alert: Crash Impacting Highway 120 Travel

By Tracey Petersen
Groveland, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle collision involving a power pole on Highway 120 in Groveland.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Deer Flat Road. The vehicle overturned and smashed into a PG&E power pole, bringing it down. The wreckage had shut down the roadway for several hours earlier this morning. Currently, CHP officers are directing one-way traffic. Luckily, the CHP reports this as a non-injury collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

PG&E reports that six customers are without power due to the crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

  Traffic Alert