Traffic Alert: Crash Impacting Highway 120 Travel

Groveland, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle collision involving a power pole on Highway 120 in Groveland.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Deer Flat Road. The vehicle overturned and smashed into a PG&E power pole, bringing it down. The wreckage had shut down the roadway for several hours earlier this morning. Currently, CHP officers are directing one-way traffic. Luckily, the CHP reports this as a non-injury collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

PG&E reports that six customers are without power due to the crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.