CHP Officers Out In Force Over Thanksgiving Holiday

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – Expect to see plenty of CHP officers patrolling the highways this Thanksgiving holiday.

The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Regarding what offenses officers will be targeting, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “We’re really going to focus on DUI. We’re also going to be looking for any of those violations for vehicle safety as far as seatbelts, speeding, cell phone use, and distracted driving.”

The long holiday also means more people are out and about.

“We really want to put a big emphasis on everyone to drive safe. Be mindful that there is going to be a lot more tourists or other motorists on the roadways during that time,” Machado added, “Giver yourself a little bit of time, be patient, and slow down.”

With Black Friday approaching, Machado urged drivers to be cautious of pedestrians, particularly in downtown areas.